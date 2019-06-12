Good Samaritans rescue newborn baby left in California dumpster

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities say Good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby who was left inside a Stockton dumpster in scorching heat.

Authorities say the baby, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found shortly before noon Tuesday after an apartment resident heard cries and notified the apartment manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he's doing well.

It's unclear how long the child was in the dumpster but temperatures in the area south of Sacramento topped 100 degrees Tuesday.

Police found the baby's 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.

Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusechild abandonedbabydumpingcaliforniachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News