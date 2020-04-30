Health & Fitness

Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Concerned after seeing thousands of people on Orange County beaches this weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering the closure of all beaches in California, as well as all state parks, our sister station KABC has learned.

The order will be effective May 1.

A memo by the California Police Chiefs Association obtained by Eyewitness News outlines the decision, saying it was triggered "After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend."

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

During this weekend's Southern California heat wave, a number of beaches in Orange County were visibly crowded with thousands of people. The sight clearly disturbed the governor, who admonished beachgoers in a press conference on Monday.

He said such risky behavior could delay the state's ability to reopen other activities as it tries to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we're going to make the meaningful progress we've made the past couple of weeks," Newsom said.



Several local officials defended the decision to keep beaches open, with some insisting that beachgoers were maintaining social distancing.
The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday considered an ordinance to close the beaches for several weekends, but decided not to approve it.

Thousands pack Orange County beaches for second-straight day as SoCal heat wave continues
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people flocked to Huntington Beach again on Saturday, one day after crowds descended upon the beach amid the ongoing heat wave.



The Laguna Beach City Council, which closed its beaches last month, voted Tuesday to reopen them for "active use only'' on weekdays beginning Monday. Beachgoers were to be allowed if they kept 6 feet apart and they were prohibited from sitting down, putting a beach towel or chair on the sand. Only active uses like running or swimming were allowed.

Some of those beach cities have also seen large protests seeking to lift the stay-at-home orders. More than 200 showed up at one such rally in Huntington Beach and many of them were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

