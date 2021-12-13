EXCLUSIVE: Newsom explains strategy to crack down on gun industry based on Texas abortion law

Newsom announced Saturday he is introducing a bill that would allow private citizens to sue makers and distributors of assault rifles and ghost guns.
This is in response to the Supreme Court upholding a Texas law, which allows private citizens to sue abortion providers.
At an event Sunday, Newsom told ABC7 he will use the same strategy to go after the gun industry.
"If the supreme court is going to uphold vigilantes and uphold people putting women's lives at risks, we will use and exercise our rights to advance a similar law here in California to protect people's rights against guns and gun violence," Newsom said.
Newsom says people who sue could receive $10,000 per violation plus costs and attorney's fees.
SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?!— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2021
If that's the precedent then we'll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets.
If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. https://t.co/N5Iur9PEUZ