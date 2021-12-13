Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Newsom explains strategy to crack down on gun industry based on Texas abortion law

"We will use and exercise our rights to advance a similar law here in California"
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Newsom explained why he's pushing for a new "gun control measure" in California Sunday, inspired by Texas' latest abortion law.

Newsom announced Saturday he is introducing a bill that would allow private citizens to sue makers and distributors of assault rifles and ghost guns.

This is in response to the Supreme Court upholding a Texas law, which allows private citizens to sue abortion providers.

At an event Sunday, Newsom told ABC7 he will use the same strategy to go after the gun industry.

"If the supreme court is going to uphold vigilantes and uphold people putting women's lives at risks, we will use and exercise our rights to advance a similar law here in California to protect people's rights against guns and gun violence," Newsom said.

Newsom says people who sue could receive $10,000 per violation plus costs and attorney's fees.



