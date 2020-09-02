Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, California reopening

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Wednesday at noon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in California and the newly announced four-tier reopening system.

Newsom surprised many last week by overhauling California's reopening plan, moving away from the "watch list" system of county monitoring to a four-tier, color coded approach.

There are four tiers: yellow, orange, red and purple. Yellow indicates minimal COVID-19 spread and allows for nearly all businesses to reopen indoor operations (as long as physical distancing and face covering requirements are in place). Purple means there is widespread COVID-19 transmission in the county and nearly all businesses have to keep indoor operations closed or severely limited. (We've got all the specifics here, if you're curious what can and can't open near you.)

But counties can still choose to move at their own pace, keep businesses closed longer if they choose. That left a lot of confusion over the weekend and early this week into how counties would respond.

As of Wednesday, the vast majority of the state - 38 of 58 counties - were in the strictest category, purple. Only three counties -- or 0.1% of the state's population -- were yellow.
More TOP STORIES News