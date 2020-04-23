NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will run exclusively digital as the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought countless changes to the sports world.
So, it won't look like the normal that you are used to.
Here are the 7 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft:
#1: Where can you watch?
First and foremost, you need to know where to take in this historic draft.
- Round 1: Thursday at 5 p.m., "After the Game" on ABC7 at 8:30 p.m.
- Rounds 2 & 3: Friday at 4 p.m. PST, ABC7 News at 8:30 p.m.
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 9 a.m.
#2: Why is the Draft still happening?
You may be wondering, why it's still happening in the middle of a pandemic? General Managers have reportedly called for a push back of the draft due to lack of medical interviews, pro days and in-house visits. The league disagreed and said the show will go on. The NFL has said that there is no clear timeline as to when the coronavirus pandemic will slow to a point where these things are possible, thus we have our virtual draft which will follow all acceptable guidelines of social distancing.
#3: How it will work for teams
It's a fantasy football draft come to life. The Draft will be completely virtual this year. All 32 teams will have their personnel and top executives working at home, like the rest of us, to make a decision on who to pick. Once a choice is made, one and only one person from each team will deliver the pick to the league where Commissioner Roger Goodell will read the name.
#4: How it will work for players
This year won't have the anticipated moment on-stage for the top draft picks where they share a hug with the Commissioner. Instead Goodell will have to settle for virtual hugs with 58 top draft prospects from across the country who the NFL has provided with equipment to take part in the virtual draft.
#5: What happens if there are tech issues?
Technology will be the centerpiece of this experiment, and if you are working from home, you know that it can be an issue. The decision maker from each team will have an IT person at their home to help address any issues that may occur. If the top executive and two alternates cannot make a pick due to tech issues, there can be a pause on the clock instead of moving on to the next team.
#6: The NFL Draft-A-Thon
To help raise funds for COVID-19 relief, the NFL will be hosting a virtual Draft-A-Thon hosted by NFL Network's Rich Eisen and 49ers Hall of Fame Cornerback Deion Sanders that will feature Kevin Hart and other special guests to raise money for the American Red Cross, the CDC's Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army and the United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.
#7: When will the draft happen?
The NFL Draft will begin Thursday April 23 at 5:00 p.m. PST with Round One. Rounds Two and Three will begin at 4 p.m. PST Friday. The final day of the wrap up on Saturday with Rounds 4-7 starting at 9 a.m. PST
NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE ON ABC7:
- Round 1: Thursday at 5 p.m., "After the Game" on ABC7 at 8:30 p.m.
- Rounds 2 & 3: Friday at 4 p.m. PST, ABC7 News at 8:30 p.m.
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Follow along with the ABC7 News sports team Larry Beil, Chris Alvarez and Casey Pratt as well as Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey for updates throughout the NFL Draft.
