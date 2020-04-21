nfl draft

NFL Draft 2020: Trio of Cal stars expected to be selected in upcoming draft

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Cal rose to the top of the Bay Area college football teams thanks to three things.

Good coaching, good offense and a great defense led by three stars: Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins and Evan Weaver.

Let's start with the guy that puts the ball hawk in the name Jaylinn Hawkins.



The safety's 10 career interceptions will get scouts to turn on the tape, but they'll keep it on when they see what else he can bring to the table.

"He is a warrior in every sense of the word," Cal Football Head Coach Justin Wilcox said. "He's a very physical guy with great instincts and I think he'll be really valuable. He can play all four special teams and will be a great teammate."

RELATED: NFL Draft 2020 List: A look at the top Bay Area college football prospects

Hawkins' Safety counterpart, Ashtyn Davis, may be the first Bay Area prospect off the board.

Would you believe that he didn't even come to Cal to play football?

The former track star now has his sights set on a pro football career and his coach says that even with 7 career picks and 171 total tackles, the best is yet to come.

"I think that people are excited about his tangible skills because he has great physical tools, but also, he has a thirst for knowledge and he is always trying to improve and learn the game," Wilcox said.



Finally, the heart and soul of the Cal Bears: Evan Weaver.

Pac-12 defensive player of the year, unanimous All-American, the Big Game champion, 412 career tackles and a two-time With Authority Podcast guest.

Need we say more?

We will.

He was a driving force in the turnaround for the Cal program.

His size and strength will be an asset in certain NFL systems and his former coach believes that whoever drafts him, they are lucky.

RELATED: With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears

"Weav is a born to play middle linebacker, he's got that demeanor. He definitely has a chip on his shoulder. He's had it for a long time and he'll always have it. He's a guy that made more tackles than anybody in the last two years."

These are just three of the names that may be called during the draft.

Tune into ABC7 to hear all the names selected starting Thursday April, 23, 2020.

Check out more stories about the 2020 NFL Draft here.

NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE ON ABC7:

Round 1: Thursday Apr. 23, 2019 - 5 p.m. PST

Rounds 2 & 3: Friday Apr. 24, 2019 - 4 p.m. PST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday Apr. 25, 2019 - 9 a.m. PST
