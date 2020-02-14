No measurable rain in February for first time since 1864 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Valentine's Day and there are no signs of rain in the Bay Area forecast. In fact, for the first time in more than 155 years, the month of February has been unusually dry, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
The last time this happened was in 1864 when Abraham Lincoln was president.
"The medium-range models kept trying to grid out a chance of rain for Sunday, but now that's going to happen, even in the North Bay," said Nicco.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows no chance of rain for the next seven days.
"Let's take a look at history. Go back to Abraham Lincoln days," said Nicco. "February 1864 was the last time San Francisco measured no rain during the month of February."
1953 and 1899 round off the top three driest Februaries on record.
"Our last soaking storm was January 16," said Nicco. "We have a 60% chance of below-average precipitation throughout the remainder of February, so it's not looking good."
