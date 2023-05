Northbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine is fully closed after a collision involving multiple big rigs.

Caltrans District 6 says that two of the big rigs caught fire.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.