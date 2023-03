A mudslide has forced the closure of Novato's Olompali State Historic Park due to severe damage to the main road.

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Olompali State Historic Park in Novato is closed after a mudslide heavily damaged parts of a road, according to park officials.

In a Facebook post that went up Wednesday, images showed the severity of the damage to the only public road into the park.

Park officials say since this is the only public access to the park, the park will be closed for some time.

