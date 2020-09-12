More than 800 nurses strike at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6420069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nurses walk off the job at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago Saturday morning.

CHICAGO -- More than 800 nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago walked off the job Saturday morning after contract negotiations broke down over nurse-to-patient ratios.Dozens of nurses began picketing around the hospital at 7 a.m. after more than 20 bargaining sessions.Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns.The nurses argue there needs to be a set limit on how many patients a single nurse is treating at any one time, while the hospital believes a set nurse to patient ratios do not work."We have two decades of research to support that having adequate nurses at the bedside, will prevent falls, will prevent infections, will prevent deaths, in a hospital mind you "" said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association and a University of Illinois Health nurse.Michael Zenn, CEO of the University of Illinois Hospital, said in a written statement: