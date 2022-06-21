caught on video

6 hurt when taxi jumps curb, plows into pedestrians in NYC; group lifts cab off victims

Between 15 and 20 good Samaritans tried to lift the cab off the victims after the crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

Taxi jumps curb, plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims

NEW YORK CITY -- Six people were injured when a taxi struck a bicyclist, jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians in New York City Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway at 29th Street.

Authorities say the cab was westbound on 29th Street turning left onto Broadway when the driver collided with a bicyclist in the intersection.

The driver then careened onto the sidewalk, mowing down several pedestrians and pinning two women underneath the vehicle.

In what NYPD Deputy Police Chief John Chell called a "remarkable scene," between 15 and 20 good Samaritans tried to lift the cab off the victims.

Our sister station WABC-TV obtained exclusive video of that effort. Watch it in the video player above.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said six people were struck by the yellow cab and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Two of the victims were in surgery Monday evening with leg injuries and are in critical condition, but the NYPD says their injuries are not life-threatening.

Of those two victims, one is from Mexico and the other is from Ohio. Four other victims have minor injuries.

The 60-year-old cab driver, who remained at the scene, also had minor injuries and is not one of the victims in surgery.

EMBED More News Videos

Six people were injured when a taxi jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon.



Police officials believe the driver did not have a medical incident but said the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, authorities believe it to be accidental and not criminal in nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorkpedestrian struckcaught on videou.s. & worldcab driverscar into buildingtaxicrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on plane
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
TOP STORIES
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in SF
Heat Advisory issued for Bay Area with elevated fire danger
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
Case of SF mayor's brother seeking early prison release rescheduled
Man arrested after racist graffiti found on San Leandro home
Show More
Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's pressure on election officials
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Inside the mind of Warriors star Draymond Green
Dub Nation packs SF streets for Warriors victory parade
Spare the Air Alert issued for Tuesday in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News