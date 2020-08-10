Education

Oakland teachers union, district still in talks of distance learning plans as new academic year looms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The school year starts on Monday in Oakland, and as of Sunday afternoon, there's no deal between teachers and the school district on a distance-learning school model.

The teachers' union says two main sticking points involve the teacher's request for small-group instruction including the use of substitute teachers and flexible work-day schedules.

"We're waiting and hoping the district brings a significant, meaningful proposal and we can come to an agreement today so that we can start the school year on a positive note,"Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown said.

Thursday night the Oakland Unified School District held a special meeting to update community members about what's next for students amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Neither side will provide details about what the start of school will look like for students, citing ongoing negotiations.



The district says it cannot release clear detailed plans to reopen schools without reaching an agreement with its labor unions, including the Oakland Education Association.

If no agreement is reached by Monday morning, the teachers' union says educators will follow the union's teaching plan.

The union is going ahead with its Strong Start Plan with teacher preparation from Aug. 5 to 7. And from Aug. 8 to 21, classroom teachers will hold an hour of daily live interaction with students; handle wellness checks, communicate with families about the distribution of technical materials; and take daily attendance.

"Our team worked into the night but still no MOU," the Oakland Education Association posted Thursday on its Facebook page. "That means, according to the OEA Strong Start Plan, today is five hours of TEACHER-LED PD, PLC, and Planning." PD refers to teacher professional development, and PLC to a professional learning community, or a group of educators getting together to work collaboratively to improve teaching skills.

