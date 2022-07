EXCLUSIVE: East Bay man says daughter hit by full bullet, not 'fragment' at Oakland A's game

EMBED >More News Videos Oakland police say five fans inside the A's Coliseum were struck by bullet fragments from celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city.

๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—”๐˜ ๐—ข๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”โ€™๐˜€ ๐—š๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—๐˜‚๐—น๐˜† ๐Ÿฐ๐˜๐—ต: โ€œ๐˜š๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฎ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ญ๐˜บ ๐˜ด๐˜ค๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜โ€™๐˜ฎ ๐˜ฉ๐˜ช๐˜ต! ๐˜ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ญ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ด๐˜ฆ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฅ.โ€

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay woman is recovering after a full bullet was shot into her hand at the A's game at the Coliseum July Fourth . The shocking x-ray shows the injury as much more serious than "bullet fragments"- the term used by Oakland police and Mayor Libby Schaaf describe the "celebratory gunfire" that came from up to a mile away.Kevin is requesting his last name be hidden as the trauma of what happened to his daughter is still painful. All she wanted on July Fourth, was to be at the Oakland A's game and watch the fireworks."It was a wonderful game" says Kevin as he showed us video he took from section 123 where they sat.You can hear the song "Celebrate" by Kool and the Gang, even playing in the background after the A's win against Toronto."The mood before the incident was wonderful... it was festive and celebratory. It was a wonderful experience until that point. " says Kevin.That "point" came shortly after the fireworks began."She immediately screamed 'I'm hit!' We didn't know what it was... but you could immediately see blood and see the pain was going through...it was described as searing."Kevin's daughter who requested we not use her name was one of six people Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said had been hit by celebratory gunfire.The term "fragments" was also used by Mayor Libby Schaff following the incident."It seems intentional to minimize what happens in that area on a regular basis" says Kevin.ABC7 News spoke to a veteran firearms expert who said what Kevin's daughter's x-ray shows is not fragments but a full bullet, most likely from an AK-47 or similar style weapon. The x-ray shows the trajectory of the bullet, which entered through the area between her index and middle finger and to the left side of her hand near her wrist."It's incredibly painful and it's difficult to watch as a parent" says Kevin, who continued "She's in constant paint and discomfort and it's incredibly difficult to watch."When we asked Oakland police about the disparity in their messaging and Kevin's daughter's x-ray, the department responded in part saying:OPD did not elaborate on how many other victims were hit by bullets. The Mayor's office also requested we direct questions about the gunfire to OPD.Kevin says his daughter is having the bullet surgically removed Wednesday but the prognosis is good. They both know the damage could have been much worse, or even fatal."There were several people behind us with young kids."Father and daughter don't plan to attend more games at the Coliseum anytime soon. Kevin though hopes by speaking out, it sends this message to the public."Officials need to acknowledge the problem is much more dangerous than they're portraying it as currently. They need to do something about the chaos surrounding the Coliseum."