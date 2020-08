Oakland A's file lawsuit over alleged pollution at facility near Howard Terminal, proposed ballpark site

7/16 This morning, the A’s filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court against the @CaliforniaDTSC for their failure to impose & enforce environmental law in West Oakland against #SchnitzerSteel, the largest metal shredding facility in the state.

​https://t.co/TYcPVvxT7n — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) August 5, 2020

9/16 These materials are left outside, where they can leach into the soil and groundwater, blow offsite, and catch fire. The #SchnitzerFires are well-known. At least 6 in the past 11 years. 5 since January 2018. Many sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky. pic.twitter.com/OdCVshztcS — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) August 5, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's are heading to court as they try to build their new ballpark near Jack London Square. On Wednesday, Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval announced a lawsuit was filed against California's Department of Toxic Substances Control over alleged pollution at Schnitzer Steel's metal shredding facility next to the Howard Terminal. In a series of tweets, Kaval announced, the lawsuit in pursuit of not only a new ballpark but also for clean air and water."This morning, the A's filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court against the @CaliforniaDTSC for their failure to impose & enforce environmental law in West Oakland against #SchnitzerSteel, the largest metal shredding facility in the state."The facility sits less than a mile away from 23,000 West Oakland Residents and Kaval says it is a concern mentioned in the suit that the facility produces materials which exceed the toxicity thresholds for hazardous waste.In the suit, the A's say there have been six fires in the past 11 years and five of them since 2018."Hazardous materials are supposed to be tightly regulated. Long ago, CA passed tough rules on the handling of hazardous waste to protect communities. @CaliforniaDTSC has exempted Schnitzer from having to comply fully with the law for 30 years. This is a regulatory failure," Kaval said."We want our ballpark project to be a catalyst for environmental justice in West Oakland," Kaval tweeted. "We'll fight this fight regardless of what happens with the ballpark. This is bigger than baseball."The port community and the East Oakland Stadium Alliance released a statement saying: