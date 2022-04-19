A's fans return to Oakland Coliseum for home opener as future of new stadium remains uncertain

You are LOOKING LIVE at the Coliseum on Opening Day for the @Athletics at home! We’ll have the excitement tonight at 4, 5 and 6 on @abc7newsbayarea. A great day for sports in the Bay Area! #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/s4v80SOAZy— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 18, 2022
Every beginning brings along new opportunities. Today is a chance to make future memories, remember past history and celebrate the present gift of opening day.
With two years of pandemic baseball, the home opener for the Oakland Athletics is extra special for fans.
"With no baseball in 2020 and last year kind of being wonkadoodle the way everything worked with the COVID situation, this will be my first tailgate since 2019," A's fan Mike Davie said.
And that's exactly why Mike Davie was first in line for the tailgate.
There is never a question of loyalty when it comes to true A's fans.
But, fans say opening day is about more than just baseball - it's a reunion of friends enjoying America's pastime, while supporting their favorite team in Oakland.
"It means the world to true Oakland folks," Forever Oakland Founder Griz Jones said.
Jones and his friends were across the street last night ready to enjoy this game and raise money for the 29th Ave Animal Shelter in Oakland.
He is rooted in this town and he wants the A's to be too.
"We have some of the best sports fans worldwide, I know that," Jones said. "We have great athletes that have emerged from here. It just has a certain element about artistry and athletes that this community deserves and we deserve to have our sports teams."
"This is going to be a great season in every way," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. "Not just for what we see on the field, but also what we see in terms of progress to make the Howard Terminal Ballpark a reality."
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and A's President Dave Kaval commemorated the homecoming with a raising of the A's flag at the coliseum.
The offseason has been filled with uncertainty of the future home of the team.
But on this day, it's in Oakland and it's always special to bring back baseball to the coliseum for the organization.
"It's actually really nice to have an open stadium with people here and obviously we had a whole season with no fans, it was just cutouts," Kaval said. "So to have folks back and celebrate A's baseball and a really exciting young team, it's just a really nice moment and something we want to celebrate."