San Francisco Giants prepare for opening day at Oracle Park

"We're just thrilled that the season is starting," said Mario Alioto, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Giants. "It's the first time we've actually opened the season at home in quite a while so yes, there was some labor issues, but we feel like that's behind us. The season is starting on time here in San Francisco and we can't wait for opening day. Opening day is just a special event here at Oracle Park."
The Giants are coming off a National League West win and franchise record 107 wins. But the team struggled with attendance last year during the pandemic.
"As far as attendance, I think last year in 2021, remember we were coming off of a pandemic year in 2020 when we didn't have any fans here at the ballpark," Alioto said. "We actually had cutouts, so I think all of our lives have changed quite a bit but I think last year at this time.. we weren't even at 100% capacity yet. By the time we got into August, September and with the kind of season we had, we had full houses here for the last couple of weeks of the season. So I think it's a matter of getting fans back into the comfort zone of being at live events and enjoying this baseball team and coming out to the ballpark. We've got a lot of big promotions planned for the year. But I think part of it is we've all been through so much that we just want to get back to what we consider is normal, if you will, and part of that is coming to Oracle Park in the summer and enjoying baseball."
Helloooooo Oracle Park. It's opening day for the @SFGiants and we are live this morning talking with fans attending the game. It's a beautiful day in The City. pic.twitter.com/2TRuSUPYvf— Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) April 8, 2022
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are not required to enter the park.
The stadium is open at full capacity.
Alioto said Brian McKnight is going to sing the national anthem at the opening game and that there are surprises in store for who will raise the National League West championship flag and throw out the first pitch.
The A's open the season against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park at 12:05 p.m. The Giants take on the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park Friday. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.
The return of the season is bringing a lot of hope the team can go further than last season.
"I think it is game by game," said Patricia Ferrant, a fan from Daly City. "Last season I didn't expect them to go that far it ended up being a great season. I'll be here regardless cheering them on."
Ferrant is a math teacher and shows her support by making signs with math problems that equal a players number. She gets them signed by the players and then she decorates her classroom with it.
This is season ticker holder Patricia. She's a math teacher and makes these "8th grade level math problems" for the players to sign. She apparently has a large collection and decorates her classroom with it. Clever. pic.twitter.com/v3ECmfvZqn— Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) April 8, 2022
"I have been doing it for a while and I have over 100 now," she said. "I think it is a great way to show support for the players and team."
Last year ended in a heartbreak defeat when the Giants lost in the playoffs to bitter rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers. However Ferrant thinks a new start is exactly what the team needs.
"We were surprised last year, and I think we can be surprised this year," she said. "I know we are all looking forward to having the magic of the 2010 years return."
