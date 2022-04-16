oakland coliseum

How Oakland Coliseum, A's plan to address takeover of feral cats

In recent months, the stadium complex has been taken over by about 50 to 100 feral cats.
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

How Oakland Coliseum, A's plan to fix feral cats' conundrum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Baseball season may be here, but on the grounds of the Oakland Coliseum, you'll find someone other than the A's players having a field day.

In recent months, the stadium complex has been taken over by about 50 to 100 feral cats.

"Our focus is just trying to help stabilize that population," said Ann Dunn, the Director of Oakland Animal Services.

Dunn says the complex has had issues with a variety of animals for years.

RELATED: Bay Area influencer cat's Instagram account restored after age ban

One of the biggest problems is the vast amounts of food available on the site.

"The more food there is, the larger the litter the cats are going to have. So minimizing the feeding," Dunn said.

To tackle the problem, the plan is to capture the felines and then spay or neuter them before releasing them back onto the premise.

Dunn says for the kittens they encounter, the goal is to ultimately get them adopted. However, for the adults, it'll likely be a different story.

RELATED: Kitten about to be crushed in trash truck compactor saved by sanitation workers

Given that they've lived in the wild their wholes lives, Dunn says the adults aren't socialized and are not good pets.
"Our expectation from experience is that most of these cats are not going to have any interest in being around people," said Dunn.

But as for the babies, that adoption process might be easier than you think, says Henry Gardner- the Executive Director of the Coliseum Authority.

"We're even considering maybe with the kittens having some kind of adoption program," he said.

RELATED: Pets at neighboring business rushed to safety during SJ Home Depot fire

Dunn says the whole process could take as long as six months to complete.

So for now, the game of cat and mouse continues.

"It's a complicated situation, but those cats are out there and it is their home. So being able to have them stay there is the goal," Dunn said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandmlbbaseballoakland athleticscatsoakland coliseumadoptionpet adoption
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND COLISEUM
Coliseum Authority recommends Oakland drop vaccine mandate
Oakland police HQ might be headed to new location at coliseum
30,000 jobs coming to Oakland with Coliseum development
A's fans fear losing 3rd Oakland team ahead of 'critical' meeting
TOP STORIES
Chase customer shocked to find 70 strangers added to her account
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Reinstate COVID mask mandates? Why Bay Area doctor says no
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Crews rescue person from side of cliff at Daly City beach
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
Thousands dispute FasTrak charges on Bay Area toll roads
Show More
Novato High clear after lockdown over bomb threat, police say
Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' has died
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows open air market for stolen goods in SF
Ham giveaway in Oakland exposes harsh effects of pandemic
Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory
More TOP STORIES News