Bay Area influencer cat's Instagram account restored after age ban

Ernie is no ordinary feline. The feral cat has more than 8,000 followers on social media under the account @erniezjourney. He came into the lives of Irene Wong and her father Joe Zwetsloot of Vallejo when they found Ernie purring underneath their parked car.
"He was just sweet to begin with. He was a little baby, maybe a couple of months old. Something about him..." said Wong.
Ernie took a liking to Wong and Zwetsloot and always managed to find his way back to them until they decided to take him in. Unfortunately, he had a badly injured paw and doctors said there would be no choice except to amputate one of his legs. The surgery didn't slow Ernie down.
RELATED: You may see behavioral changes in your pet as you return to work
"He will come to me. If he can see me, he can run a football field all the way over to me. He runs a little sideways. Drops his leg down and runs sideways," Zwetsloot said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Wong decided she would launch an Instagram account just for Ernie. Then, almost a year later, she thought it would be fun to list Ernie's birthday on his account.
"I thought, 'Oh, it would be cute to put his birthday in his setting so that when people look at his account, they would see when his birthday is,'" she said. That was a mistake.
You see, Ernie is 9... and the minimum age to open an Instagram account is 13. Instagram promptly shut down Ernie's account for being underage.
"So I had to say, 'This is my cat's account and I handle, I'm the manager, of the account and I'm 50. So you know, come on,'" she said, laughing.
Irene launched a #FreeErnie campaign. She pleaded and pleaded, but nothing seemed to work. Through it all, Ernie seemed to love the attention.
"He's like a baby too. He's very needy. He needs people," Zwetsloot said.
RELATED: Bay Area Australian shepherds Tesla & Tycho take over social media in viral doggie workouts
Wong contacted 7 On Your Side. We contacted Instagram and even Facebook, the parent company. A few days later, Ernie got out of Instagram jail. The company admitted its mistake, saying, "It was a false positive which lead to their account being disabled. The account owner is back to posting normally."
Ernie is now back mugging for the camera for his 8,000 plus followers.
"Thank you to your whole group for helping us," Wong said.
In all, Instagram shut down Ernie's account for 36 days.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.