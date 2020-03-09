With Authority Podcast

With Authority: A's legend Dennis Eckersley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We caught up with A's legend Dennis Eckersley for an extended conversation in a GAZEBO as we count down to baseball season.

The 1992 Cy Young and MVP on the pressure of being a closer and overcoming failure on the biggest stage.

PLUS we go rapid-fire quizzing Eck on definitions from the "Eck-tionary" (the difference between hard cheese and educated cheese), stealing signs, the outlook for the 2020 A's and Eck's personal GLOATING ROOM.

Believe us, the Gloating Room = life goals.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 38 - Recorded March 6, 2020

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscowith authority podcastbaseballathletesoakland athleticspodcast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Sharks Captain Logan Couture on brutal injuries, future of NHL, love for Bills -- With Authority
With Authority: Your weekly sports potpourri
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News