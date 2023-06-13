Oakland A's fans are gathering at the Coliseum for Tuesday night's game and a protest against the team's ownership.

Oakland A's fans come out in full force for reverse boycott to urge Fisher to sell

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland A's fans are gathering at the Coliseum for Tuesday night's game and a protest against the team's ownership.

It's being called a "reverse boycott" and the idea is to fill the stadium with as many fans as possible.

Fans can pick up free T-shirts with the word "sell" on the front and cheer cards to help the crowd coordinate its message throughout the game.

People will be encouraged to chant "sell the team" at the top of each inning and "stay in Oakland" at the bottom of each inning. Also, fans will stand in silence for the first at bat of the fifth inning to honor the team's 55-year residence in Oakland.

Meanwhile, It appears the A's are getting closer to what they want in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nevada State Senate passed an amended bill that provides up to $380 million in public funding for a ballpark on the strip.

Several lawmakers who publicly ripped the proposal last week, changed their votes Tuesday when the A's enhanced the community benefits package and items not related to the ballpark were added.

The legislation is now being considered by the Assembly - if approved there, it goes to the Governor Joe Lombardo, who has vowed to sign it - but that was before the Democrat-backed amendments were attached.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

