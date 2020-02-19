Oakland Athletics

Spring Training 2020: A's Manager Bob Melvin talks about being 'last team standing' in Oakland

By and Julianne Herrera
PHOENIX (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics are busy at Spring Training, but ABC7 managed to catch Manager Bob Melvin for a brief dugout interview.

We asked him - Does it feel different being the only team in Oakland with the Warriors and Raiders both gone?

He joked that it hasn't sunk in yet, but "maybe when we don't have to play in September on a football field it'll resonate a little bit more."

That's a sight many fans will miss, knowing it means the Raiders are no longer in "The Town."

RELATED: Oakland A's hold second full-squad workouts at Spring Training

Melvin said himself it's "unfortunate" for the fans and city.

"Unfortunately that's the situation," he said. "I mean, I grew up watching all those teams."

On the bright side, the A's can reign as the one true "Oakland's team."

"We should embrace the fact that we're the lone ranger now - the last team standing in Oakland," Melvin said. "Hopefully that benefits us some."



Go here for the latest news and videos about the Oakland A's.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarizonaoaklandmlbspring trainingoakland athleticsoakland coliseumgolden state warriorsu.s. & worldoakland raiders
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
When baseball cards become pop art: Inside the Topps 2020 Project
Athletics haven't made annual rent payment, according to stadium official
New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return
Ex-MLB manager Art Howe released from hospital amid coronavirus battle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News