30,000 jobs coming to Oakland with Coliseum development after A's lease expires

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The African American Sports and Entertainment Group released its economic development plans for Oakland Coliseum Thursday following the expiration of the Oakland A's lease in 2024. Top of the list is creating tens of thousands of permanent new jobs for Oakland residents.The African American Sports & Entertainment Group (AASEG) announced "30K 4 O-A-K" Thursday; 30,000 permanent living wage jobs in Oakland through the Oakland Coliseum development project."It is our time, East Oakland," said Treva Reid, Oakland City Councilmember.As AASEG evaluates what to develop at the site, they plan to provide meaningful occupations and gainful wages for Oakland residents, including the most disenfranchised members of the community."It's a profound responsibility to our community because we all sit here and try to figure out where are the answers to what's happening to our young people," said Ray Bobbitt, AASEG Founder."It's about public safety, it's about job access and opportunity, and this process is going to enable that to happen," said Pastor Raymond Lankford."More jobs equals more safety," said Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan.Possible jobs in conjunction with the project could include jobs in construction, service, engineering, maintenance, onsite security, retail and management."There is a need for jobs in Oakland, there is a need for job training services," Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said.That training could include entry-level apprenticeships, instructor-led training and workplace mentoring and coaching.All of the jobs will guarantee a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The initiative will also include permanent, salaried employment positions with cost-of-living wages.There will be a minimum of six jobs per 1,000 square feet of retail space."We have here hundreds of acres of property that are on BART, that are on freeway, that are by the airport, that have a pre-cleared environmental process and strong community support for development," said Kaplan.When asked, AASEG's founder said creating affordable housing is part of proposal as well.