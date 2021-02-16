COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens at Oakland Coliseum

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The mass vaccine site at the Oakland Coliseum opened Tuesday morning and officials announced it is expected to be open for at least eight weeks.

The federal government is running the site along with the Cal Office of Emergency Services. Officials are not worried about supply issues.

RELATED: How to make COVID-19 vaccination appointment at new Oakland Coliseum site

"We don't expect supply challenges but we do ask people to be patient. Keep trying. A lot of people want appointments, we know that, and we will continue to offer those out over the coming weeks. We do ask the public again, if you don't see anything in the coming days, to keep trying, to even register on My Turn. And we can give you a heads up when appointments are available," Tina Curry said at the site Tuesday morning. She is with the Governor's Office of Emergency Management.

Local officials were also on hand and promised to provide vaccine sites in the neighborhoods, too.



"At the end of this week, in this partnership, we will be rolling out mobile sites in partnership with local churches, local community groups. So there will be additional sites in the neighborhood if accessing this site is either uncomfortable or logistically difficult. So we are doing all of these different methods, and I'm really grateful for both our state partners and our federal partners, because they brought a level of resources that allowed us to have a commitment to an amount of vaccine that we otherwise have not had in the past," said Oakland's Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan.

Officials say they should be able to administer 6,000 shots a day, 7 days a week for at least 8 weeks at the Coliseum.

If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoakland coliseumoaklandvaccinesfemabuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusoakland coliseumcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Berkeley expands vaccine eligibility to grocery store, child care workers
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
How to make vaccination appointment at Oakland Coliseum site
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Frustrated Kaiser members look elsewhere for COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Draymond leaves podium after sounding off on NBA double standards
Berkeley expands vaccine eligibility to grocery store, child care workers
COVID-19 updates: Newsom joins leaders at LA vaccination site opening
How to make vaccination appointment at Oakland Coliseum site
Show More
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Research errors found in SF's efforts to rename 44 schools
Billboard sparks school reopening controversy in North Bay
PG&E asks CA to save energy as winter vortex hits other US regions
More TOP STORIES News