COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens at Oakland Coliseum

The federal government is running the site along with the Cal Office of Emergency Services. Officials are not worried about supply issues.
"We don't expect supply challenges but we do ask people to be patient. Keep trying. A lot of people want appointments, we know that, and we will continue to offer those out over the coming weeks. We do ask the public again, if you don't see anything in the coming days, to keep trying, to even register on My Turn. And we can give you a heads up when appointments are available," Tina Curry said at the site Tuesday morning. She is with the Governor's Office of Emergency Management.
Local officials were also on hand and promised to provide vaccine sites in the neighborhoods, too.
"At the end of this week, in this partnership, we will be rolling out mobile sites in partnership with local churches, local community groups. So there will be additional sites in the neighborhood if accessing this site is either uncomfortable or logistically difficult. So we are doing all of these different methods, and I'm really grateful for both our state partners and our federal partners, because they brought a level of resources that allowed us to have a commitment to an amount of vaccine that we otherwise have not had in the past," said Oakland's Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan.
Officials say they should be able to administer 6,000 shots a day, 7 days a week for at least 8 weeks at the Coliseum.
