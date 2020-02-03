Jackknifed big rig snarls traffic on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- At least one lane on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland remains closed due to a collision involving a big-rig early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol official said.Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP learned of a jackknifed big rig blocking all of the highway's southbound lanes at Broadway.CHP officials issued a Sig-alert around 5:15 a.m., although some lanes have been reopened since. Drivers should expect delays.