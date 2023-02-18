5 rescued from 3-alarm apartment fire in Oakland, firefighters say

One of the residents required medical treatment for smoke inhalation, officials say.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Five Oakland residents were rescued from a three-alarm apartment fire Saturday morning, and one of them required medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

Oakland firefighters responded to the residential fire on the 1500-block of Alice St. near 17th St. at about 5 a.m., according to a statement from the Oakland Fire Department.

The building is located a few blocks from Lake Merritt.

Additional resources were called to the fire at 5:11 a.m. and 5:16 a.m. before the flames were brought under control.

According to the fire chief, no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

