Grass fire threatens multiple homes in Oakland neighborhood, firefighters say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a vegetation fire that's threatening multiple homes in Oakland Monday evening.

The one-acre fire in the 3000 block of Parker Avenue is burning at a moderate rate of spread, Oakland fire said at 4:09 p.m.

Firefighter say the incident is now a second alarm, with three residential buildings currently threatened.

There is an active fire in the attic in one home in the 7800 block of Outlook, firefighters said.

SKY7 video shows flames coming out of the home's roof.

