Grass fire threatens multiple homes in Oakland neighborhood, firefighters say

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 12:18AM
Crews are responding to a vegetation fire that's threatening multiple homes in the 3000 block Parker Avenue in Oakland Monday evening.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a vegetation fire that's threatening multiple homes in Oakland Monday evening.

The one-acre fire in the 3000 block of Parker Avenue is burning at a moderate rate of spread, Oakland fire said at 4:09 p.m.

Firefighter say the incident is now a second alarm, with three residential buildings currently threatened.

There is an active fire in the attic in one home in the 7800 block of Outlook, firefighters said.

SKY7 video shows flames coming out of the home's roof.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

