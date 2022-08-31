9-year-old boy shot, woman injured after Oakland freeway shooting leads to crash, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway for the suspect behind Tuesday night's freeway shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland that injured a 9-year-old boy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to reports of a shooting involving two cars on eastbound I-580 east of Fruitvale Ave. just before 10 p.m.

CHP says one of the vehicles involved exited the freeway and crashed at 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue.

When officers arrived at that location they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries sustained from the crash and a 9-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound.

They were both transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

At this time CHP says investigators have not determined a motive behind this shooting and are currently looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

They are asking anyone with information to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

