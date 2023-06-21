CHP investigating 3 freeway shootings in East Bay this week

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating three freeway shootings this week on highways in the East Bay, according to a CHP news release Tuesday night.

Officers received a 2:30 p.m. report Tuesday of the shooting, which the CHP believes occurred Sunday night about 7:40 p.m. on eastbound Highway 80 west of Buchanan Street in Albany.

Like the other two incidents in Oakland this week, no injuries were reported but the victim's vehicle was damaged.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man about 35-40 years old, wearing sunglasses and a green fitted cap, while driving a newer silver BMW convertible.

In another news release Tuesday night, the CHP described a different suspect in a separate, but similar, shooting that took place Tuesday about 3:35 p.m. on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 near the junction of Highway 24.

The CHP described the suspect as a heavy-set, deeply-tanned white man between 50 and 60 years old, who was driving a 2019 gray Tesla. CHP officials said they suspect road rage is a factor. Like the other shootings, no injuries were reported but the victim's vehicle was damaged.

The CHP is also investigating another freeway shooting, but no suspect has yet been described in the incident Monday morning on the 66th Avenue off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland. A vehicle was damaged when struck by a bullet at about 8:40 a.m.