Dozens of flights delayed due to fog at Oakland International Airport, officials say

Monday, December 4, 2023 7:52PM
A foggy morning is causing dozens of delays at Oakland International Airport on Monday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A foggy morning is causing dozens of delays at Oakland International Airport on Monday.

As of 11 a.m., the airport confirms 22 departures are delayed and one departure is canceled.

And 24 arrivals are delayed and two departures are canceled.

According to Flight Aware- they report a delay of at least an hour and 12 minutes right now for those waiting to get on a flight.

Some longer lines are being reported at the ticket counters.

Check with your airline carrier for the latest on delays and cancelations.

