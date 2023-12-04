A foggy morning is causing dozens of delays at Oakland International Airport on Monday.

Dozens of flights delayed due to fog at Oakland International Airport, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --

As of 11 a.m., the airport confirms 22 departures are delayed and one departure is canceled.

And 24 arrivals are delayed and two departures are canceled.

According to Flight Aware- they report a delay of at least an hour and 12 minutes right now for those waiting to get on a flight.

Some longer lines are being reported at the ticket counters.

Check with your airline carrier for the latest on delays and cancelations.

