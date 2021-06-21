Fatal Lake Merritt shooting tied to San Francisco gangs, Oakland police say

According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, there were several shooters and firearms at the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. An estimated 5,000 people were present and multiple shots were fired.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m., where approximately 10,000 people had gathered for a Juneteenth celebration on the other side of the lake.
The seven victims injured in the shooting range in the ages of 16 to mid 60s.
A 22-year-old man from San Francisco was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victims are reported to be in stable condition.
Oakland police arrested two suspects who were seen running from the scene with firearms. Their two firearms were also seized. However, after an investigation, police determined the two men arrested were not responsible for the shooting.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released the following statement to ABC7 News on Saturday.
"Tonight a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence. Police in the area tended to victims, and apprehended two people with firearms near the scene. The investigation is ongoing and will determine if they are connected to the shooting. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims, and I want to thank our officers for a quick response."
Police are encouraging anyone with information, video footage or photos to contact OPD's Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.
Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case.
