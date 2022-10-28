2 arrested in fatal shooting of East Bay dentist; 1 is victim's longtime boyfriend

"She's very kind. Very loving. And very passionate for life, for everything," said Eve Zhang, Lili's ballet instructor.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are expected to release new details about two arrests made overnight in the killing of a local dentist.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. which will be streamed in the media player above.

Police say Doctor Lili Xu's longtime boyfriend, Nelson Chia, was one of the suspects arrested.

Xu was shot and killed in August in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, near Lake Merritt. Initially, investigators said the shooting was a robbery.

Those close to Xu told ABC7 News Dion Lim that they suspected something was off with Nelson, but they gave him the benefit of the doubt because of his tear-filled interview with Lim.

