WATCH LIVE: Loren Taylor to speak after Sheng Thao declares herself Oakland mayoral race winner

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland's Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao released a statement on Monday evening upon the completion of ballot counting in the mayoral race that declared her the winner.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS: Who won governor race, propositions, more

"It's been a long journey, and I'm incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me," said Thao in the statement.

Loren Taylor is holding a press conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to respond. You can watch live in the video player above.

Thao was elected through ranked-choice voting in a close race, eventually winning by 682 votes. Thao secured 50.3 percent of the votes to Taylor's 49.7 percent.

Both Thao and Taylor are city councilmembers, with Thao serving as the Council President Pro Tem.

She congratulated Taylor on the "strong" campaign he ran against her.

"Councilmember Taylor and his family have been making a difference for this city for generations and we owe him a real debt of gratitude," said Thao.

Thao said that being elected mayor was humbling, adding that 15 years ago she was living in her car with her baby.

"I've been through a lot to get to this moment, and have had so many people lift me up in order to get here," she said.

The mayor-elect outlined her goals, which include a "comprehensive" public safety plan that will "double down" on violence prevention programs. She also pledged to make Oakland the most proactive city in the state on housing and homelessness. Thao also plans to bring the Green New Deal to Oakland and support small businesses.

"I've never felt more hopeful about Oakland's future," she said, "or more determined to lead the fight for it. I'm excited to get to work building a safer, more affordable, more just Oakland we know is possible in the months and years ahead."

See more stories related to the 2022 election here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live