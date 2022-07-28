New exhibit at Oakland Museum of California highlights importance of feminism

The new Hella Feminist exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California focuses on the importance of feminism through art and historical artifacts.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Museum of California will open a new exhibit this week focusing on the historical and creative significance of feminism.

The exhibit, Hella Feminist, combines historical artifacts and art to inspire people about how women have long fought for equality.

"What the artists do is inspire and spark our imagination," said Museum Director Lori Fogarty. "They give us a new lens to think in new ways and feel in new ways about this moment."

The exhibit opens Friday and will remain open through the remainder of 2022.

Curators say they started putting the exhibit together at the start of the Me Too Movement. Now, following the overturning of Roe vs Wade, they say this exhibit takes on a new meaning.

"It feels like an important opportunity for us to look back at some of those historical stories," said Eredina Delgadillo, one of the curators. "They offer examples of feminist resistance from the past, and hopefully they are sources of inspiration."

Inside the exhibit features numerous historical items such as a ballot box from the 1880s and modern art designed by Bay Area artists. The museum hopes this creativity inspires all who visit.

"The artists and the women, we have always been the trailblazers," Fogarty said. "That is what we need today."

