Carjacking suspect arrested after leading police through chase in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A carjacking suspect was arrested after leading police through a pursuit in Oakland Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect vehicle led police through streets in East Oakland, hitting multiple cars and passing through a sideshow.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police say after officers threw a spike strip, two suspects got out of the car and ran.

SKY7 video shows one suspect being detained by officers.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.