Suspect steals Oakland police patrol car, leading wild pursuit across Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A female suspect stole a police car in Oakland, leading officers on a wild chase all the way to Vallejo, and was finally arrested after crashing into a pole, police said.The drama didn't end there: The vehicle burst into flames after she was arrested, according to police. Officers put the fire out, according to police.The case began around 8 p.m. in Oakland when the fully marked Oakland Police Department patrol car was stolen from the 500 block of Lake Park Avenue, police said.Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers chased the car into Vallejo, where Vallejo police took over. After the stolen patrol car hit a pole, the suspect, a Pittsburg resident, was taken into custody, according to police.No officers were injured during the incident, police said. No information was available as whether or not the woman was injured.Investigators from the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.