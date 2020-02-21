Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick out after commission votes unanimously to fire her

#BREAKING Oakland PD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is OUT. Listen to BREAKING announcement. Unanimous vote. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/P9yAmwT8Oz — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 21, 2020

“The commission has lost confidence in her...” - Commission Chair, Regina Jackson



Decision has been part of the conversation for the last week or so.



Kirkpatrick was not invited to the closed-door meeting. #abc7now #BREAKING #OaklandPD pic.twitter.com/BXETIO6s7S — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) February 21, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously in a closed session Thursday night to fire Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.Commission Chair Regina Jackson explained the termination was made without cause and while there have been notable successes under Kirkpatrick's leadership, the commission felt she was still lacking."There are a lot of improvements, but the disparities continue to exist. And there are a series of other issues that have just contributed to losing the confidence, we didn't think that she was going to be the most effective chief in Oakland," said Jackson.Just three years ago, Mayor Libby Schaaf hired Kirkpatrick.The first female police chief in the city's history.Thursday, Schaaf was the one to inform Kirkpatrick, immediately after the decision was made."If this commission unanimously does not continue to have confidence in this chief, I believe that it is my duty to heed their request," said Schaaf.Kirkpatrick's firing was part of a weeklong conversation.Commission Chair Jackson says Kirkpatrick is entitled to one-year salary as severance, that's around $273,000.She says now, it's time for a new leader."We want a new chief to build community trust, to address the disparities that still exist, to diversify and grow the department to the level of respect to the level our officers and our community deserve," said Jackson."I do not regret choosing Chief Kirkpatrick, and I believe there are many examples of ways that she served our city extremely well over these three years," said Schaaf.