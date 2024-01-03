Suspect identified in killing of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple sources tell ABC7 News that the person suspected of shooting Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le is Mark Sanders.

Sanders is one of several people arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Officer Le.

Le, 36, was shot and killed while responding to a burglary at a cannabis business near Jack London Square in Oakland early Friday. He had been with the department for almost four years.

RELATED: Multiple people arrested in killing of Oakland police officer, OPD says

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Le's fellow officers shared news of the arrests over dispatch radio early Tuesday, saying: "Just want to advise everybody that the killer of Officer Tuan Le is in custody. Please take care of every... each one of you."

"There's a terrible pall of sadness that's fallen over every Oakland police officer," said Barry Donelan, president of the Oakland Police Officers Association, on Tuesday.

RELATED: Oakland officer shot, killed in line of duty ID'd as Tuan Le, a 4-year veteran

The Oakland police officer shot and killed in line of duty early Friday has been identified as Tuan Le, a 4-year veteran of the force, police said.

A private memorial honoring Officer Le is scheduled for Jan. 9.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help Officer Le's family. If you have the means and would like to donate, click here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.