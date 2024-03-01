4th suspect charged in December murder of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, DA says

A fourth person, 28-year-old Sebron Russell, has been charged with murder in the case of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

A fourth person, 28-year-old Sebron Russell, has been charged with murder in the case of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

A fourth person, 28-year-old Sebron Russell, has been charged with murder in the case of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

A fourth person, 28-year-old Sebron Russell, has been charged with murder in the case of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A fourth person has been charged with murder in the case of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it has charged 28-year-old Sebron Russell.

RELATED: 4 suspects involved in death of fallen OPD officer plead not guilty, hope for speedy pre-trial

Officer Le was shot and killed while in the line of duty, responding to an alleged burglary in Oakland back in December.

Russell also faces several other criminal charges, including burglary and attempted murder of Officer Donald McKinney, who was Le's partner.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live