4 suspects involved in death of fallen Oakland police officer plead not guilty

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Thursday, the four suspects involved in the death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, entered a not guilty plea, individually.

Officer Le was killed while responding to a burglary call in Oakland in the 400 block of Embarcadero at the end of last year.

Police said Le was working undercover and was shot as suspects tried to get away.

The first suspect to appear before a judge, in custody, was 27-year-old Mark Sanders, facing murder charges in the death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

He entered a not guilty plea.

Then, 34-year-old Marquise Cooper, who was most recently arrested in Southern California on Friday on murder charges in the death of Officer Le, appeared in custody to enter a not guilty plea.

He was visibly trying to hide his face from media in the courtroom.

Cooper was charged with 16 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree burglary, according to court documents.

After that, the third suspect facing murder charges in the death of Officer Le, 28-year-old Allen Brown, also entered a not guilty plea.

Both Sanders and Brown have lengthy criminal histories.

A fourth person, 28-year-old Sebron Ray Russell, charged with second-degree burglary for his role in this incident, appeared out of custody Thursday after posting bail.

The judge gave him a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"We entered a plea of not guilty today. We did not waive time. We exercised his right to a speedy preliminary hearing," said David Knutsen, the attorney representing Russell. "We did that because this is a weighted case, obviously. There is the media here. We have an officer who is no longer with us. But we would like to remove Mr. Russell from this narrative, and we think the best way to do that is to have a quick and speedy preliminary hearing."

All four suspects involved in this case are expected to be back in court on Jan. 24 for a discovery hearing before their preliminary hearing, which is set for March 4.

