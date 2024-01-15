3rd suspect charged with murder in death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A third suspect has been charged in the death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le and he will be arraigned on Tuesday, according to Alameda County Superior Court records.
Marquise Cooper, 34, was charged Friday with 16 felonies including first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree burglary, according to records.
Le, 36, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 29 while responding to a burglary call at a cannabis dispensary in the 400 block of Embarcadero. Police said Le was working undercover and was shot as multiple suspects tried to get away. He died at a hospital at 8:44 a.m. that day.
Two men with lengthy criminal histories are also being charged for the murder of Le -- Mark Sanders, 27, and Allen Brown, 28.
A fourth man, Sebron Ray Russell, is being charged with second-degree burglary for his alleged role in the lethal heist.
Cooper is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Department 112 of the Alameda County Superior Court.
