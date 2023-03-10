  • Watch Now

1 killed, 1 injured in partial roof collapse at Oakland Peet's Coffee warehouse, OFD says

Friday, March 10, 2023 6:30PM
SKY7 shows deadly roof collapse at Oakland warehouse
Officials say that a man died in the early morning collapse and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Fire Department responded to a deadly partial roof collapse at a Peet's Coffee distribution warehouse Friday morning during the storm.

The collapse happened at 3:15 a.m. at a warehouse on 85th Ave near Railroad Ave, not far from Ring Central Coliseum.

Officials say that a man died in the collapse and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

The collapsed area is 30 feet by 30 feet and the building has been red-tagged.

According to a Peet's spokesperson, both victims were longtime employees and were sitting in the office when the roof collapsed.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

