VIDEO: Thieves steal musical instruments from Oakland school for 2nd time in recent weeks

Thieves broke into the Oakland School for the Arts for the second time in recent weeks, stealing a several instruments and it was all caught on video.

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into the school and carrying out several instruments. The school estimates the cost of the thefts and damage from the break-ins at around $25,000.

Not only does this hurt the school financially, it is scrambling to find rental instruments for a show Thursday night.

"We're already a school that depends significantly on fundraising dollars to make ends meet. We're a public school providing specialized arts education to 800 kids on a daily basis, said, Mike Oz, executive director of Oakland School for The Arts. "To morale, it's devastating. For students, their instruments are an extension of their body and to have their instruments stolen the couple days before a show, a show tonight is devastating."

Financial help could be on the way.

The Bill Graham Memorial Foundation is pledging $10,000 as long as the school can find a match.

As for the burglaries, no arrests have been made.

