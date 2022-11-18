1 of victims in Sept. shooting on Oakland school campus has died, sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the victims in the September shooting on the King Estates school campus in Oakland has died, sources tell ABC7 News.

That person has been identified as David Sakurai, a building and grounds employee.

He was one of six adults injured when multiple gunmen entered the campus and began firing shots.

Police have said the six people shot were not the intended targets.

The school district is providing grief counseling to staff and students to help cope with the loss.

