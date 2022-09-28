Youth activist baffled, concerned, angry over East Oakland campus shooting that left several hurt

A spokesperson from Youth ALIVE! spoke with ABC7 following a shooting at a building on Fontaine Street that houses multiple schools in East Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents reacted on Wednesday after a shooting occurred at a building on Fontaine Street that houses multiple schools including, Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and Sojourner Truth Independent Study in East Oakland.

Tonyia Carter from Youth ALIVE! spoke while students waited for their parents at the nearby St. Cuthbert Church.

"So the kids who were in this situation have been dispatched to the hospital," she said. 'Their parents have been notified. So we are here to see what type of resources we can support this community and the kids in this moment."

At least six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, according to an Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

"We are baffled, we are concerned," said Carter. "Not only that, we are p***** off, because the people who need to be on the ground and in the streets and in the schools are not the ones being funded for this work. So we are p***** off, baffled and everything, because this type of stuff could be intervened. You have to have people in these schools and on these campuses that these kids are relatable to."

