Some Oakland schools to close as students plan sickout demanding better COVID safety

"It's important for me to participate in this walkout because the walkout is trying to help schools become safe for the kids who attend," said student Alexander Ibarra who attends Coliseum College Prep Academy.
RELATED: East Bay parents, teachers upset over handling of omicron surge but in-person learning continues
Some teachers will join students in a show of support. Some teachers say the fears are real around what they could be bringing to the classroom but also what they could be taking home.
The school district delivered KN95 masks to schools last Thursday, and insist that classrooms are safe because of all the safety measures in place in accordance with the Alameda County Health Department.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?