Some Oakland schools to close as students plan sickout demanding better COVID safety

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A few Oakland schools will participate in a student sickout expected to last through the week. The idea is to bring attention to their safety demands as the omicron surge continues."It's important for me to participate in this walkout because the walkout is trying to help schools become safe for the kids who attend," said student Alexander Ibarra who attends Coliseum College Prep Academy.Some teachers will join students in a show of support. Some teachers say the fears are real around what they could be bringing to the classroom but also what they could be taking home.The school district delivered KN95 masks to schools last Thursday, and insist that classrooms are safe because of all the safety measures in place in accordance with the Alameda County Health Department.