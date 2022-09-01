Oakland police release image of car connected to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department released a photo of a vehicle Wednesday connected to a triple homicide.

Oakland police are asking the public's help to identify the vehicle which was seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Two men were fatally shot and a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle died on scene.

Police have identified the victims as Daven Woolfolk, Tyrone Banks, and Tonnell Williams.

Oakland police say if you have seen this vehicle or have information about this case, please contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

