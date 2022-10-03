Police investigating fatal shooting in West Oakland, city's 100th homicide this year, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating the city's 100th homicide this year after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The Oakland Police Officers' Association (POA) says the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Kirkham Street just before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived they found one shooting victim who had already died as a result of their injuries.

The Oakland POA says this shooting is the city's 100th homicide this year.

Police say the victim's identity is being withheld until the victim's family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Over the weekend, the city recorded its 97th, 98th and 99th homicides which included the fatal shooting of two brothers at and Airbnb house party on Apgar Street.

