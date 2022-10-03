2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings

17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night in Oakland. They leave behind four younger siblings.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- 17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.

"It's soul-crushing. I was speaking to my dad earlier and that was the first time in my 18 years of life I've heard him cry," said Melani Garcia.

Garcia is Jayz and Angel's cousin. She says the two teens went to Berkeley High School.

"The general consensus is, they went to a birthday party at an Airbnb. I think there was a verbal altercation or disagreement," Garcia said.

VIDEO: 2 Berkeley High School students shot, killed at Oakland house party Saturday night

It's believed that gunshots rang out sometime afterward, killing the two brothers and striking two others who survived. Garcia says Jayz and Angel were the oldest of six and were always helping their mother. She says they were role models for their four young siblings.

"They idolized them. They'd always be like, 'Where are you going? Take me with you. I want to go with you.'"

Garcia fought back tears as we spoke with her Sunday night. She said Jayz had become excited about going to college and Angel was so outgoing, someone who just loved living life.

She's angered that some have jumped to their own conclusions, saying her cousins were good kids.

RELATED: At least 2 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting, authorities say

"From my perspective, it feels like you see two young brown kids who are victims of gun violence and most people's minds automatically jump to gang association. That's not true! My little boys weren't affiliated with anything. They were just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Garcia said.

She continued referring to first Jayz and then Angel, "He was in the process of learning and he was really really excited about learning. Angel, that's my little sweetheart. Angel was always very heartwarming."

A vigil will be held for the two teens at Longfellow Middle School on Monday night at 7 p.m..

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of the boys who are now planning two funerals. Their GoFundMe page can be found here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live