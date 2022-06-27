Oakland police to give update on Sunday morning's fatal sideshow-related crash

According to the East Bay Times, a pedestrian was killed and three others were injured early Sunday when a car struck several parked cars, causing one of them to hit a group of people standing nearby.
Authorities told the East Bay Times the 28-year-old Hayward man was killed just before 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of International Boulevard.
VIDEO: Neighbors call for action after 1 killed, 2 injured in massive Bay Area sideshows
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Oakland man, was arrested.
The East Bay Times reports, police say the driver had just left a sideshow in another part of East Oakland before the crash happened.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD's traffic investigators at 510-777-8570.
