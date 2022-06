Oakland police to give update on Sunday morning's fatal sideshow-related crash

EMBED >More News Videos Sideshow activity plaguing the Bay Area over the weekend as at least three massive sideshows took place overnight Friday and Saturday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong will be holding a news conference on Monday at 3:30 p.m. to address a recent sideshow-related death.According to the East Bay Times, a pedestrian was killed and three others were injured early Sunday when a car struck several parked cars, causing one of them to hit a group of people standing nearby.Authorities told the East Bay Times the 28-year-old Hayward man was killed just before 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of International Boulevard.The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Oakland man, was arrested.The East Bay Times reports, police say the driver had just left a sideshow in another part of East Oakland before the crash happened.The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD's traffic investigators at 510-777-8570.