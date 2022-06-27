Oakland police to give update on Sunday morning's fatal sideshow-related crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong will be holding a news conference on Monday at 3:30 p.m. to address a recent sideshow-related death.

According to the East Bay Times, a pedestrian was killed and three others were injured early Sunday when a car struck several parked cars, causing one of them to hit a group of people standing nearby.

Authorities told the East Bay Times the 28-year-old Hayward man was killed just before 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of International Boulevard.

Sideshow activity plaguing the Bay Area over the weekend as at least three massive sideshows took place overnight Friday and Saturday.



The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Oakland man, was arrested.

The East Bay Times reports, police say the driver had just left a sideshow in another part of East Oakland before the crash happened.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD's traffic investigators at 510-777-8570.

