Police activity shuts down lanes of WB I-580 in Oakland, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police activity reportedly shuts down lanes of Westbound I-580 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said.

The call of the accident came around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday east of Keller Ave.

The CHP said they are investigating a report of a possible freeway shooting, but it has not been confirmed.

A sigalert was issued around 2:45 p.m. as two lanes were initially blocked.

All lanes were then temporarily blocked, but as of 4 p.m., two lanes reopened, the CHP said.

SKY7 flew over the scene on Thursday afternoon and spotted a white vehicle following some sort of accident impacting lanes.

So far, no word if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.